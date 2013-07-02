Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
July 2 Cengage Learning Inc, a large U.S. textbook publisher, on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy protection, as part of a prearranged restructuring it said will help it eliminate more than $4 billion of debt.
The company, which was acquired in a 2007 leveraged buyout by private equity firm Apax Partners and Omers Capital Partners, sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Brooklyn, New York.
Cengage said it won support from a group of first-lien lenders for the restructuring, which would eliminate more than two-thirds of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company's roughly $5.8 billion of debt. Non-U.S. units are not part of the bankruptcy case.
Many textbook publishers have struggled as state and local governments reduce spending, and AS more readers get information online.
Cengage said Alvarez & Marsal is providing restructuring advice, Lazard Ltd is providing financial advice, and Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal advice on the bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
