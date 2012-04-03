April 3 Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc on Tuesday sold $725 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from $525 million, which was decreased from an originally planned $575 million. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CENGAGE LEARNING AMT $725 MLN COUPON 11.50 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 11.50 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 972 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS