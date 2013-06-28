June 27 Textbook publisher Cengage Learning
Acquisitions Inc may file for bankruptcy protection in the
coming days, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The publisher, which is owned by British investment firm
Apax Partners, is currently negotiating a prearranged bankruptcy
restructuring with senior creditors and plans to seek Chapter 11
court protection as early as July 5, the Journal said.
Cengage has struggled in recent times as customers shift
more to Internet study materials on smartphones and tablets and
state and local governments reduce spending on school books.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based publisher is discussing a
host of options with creditors to eliminate a significant chunk
of debt, according to the Journal. They include forgiving debt
for ownership stakes in a restructured Cengage; exchanging
current debt for new debt with a later due date; and receiving
some cash repayment.
Creditors, which include Apollo Global Management LLC
, BlackRock Inc, Oaktree Capital Management and
KKR Asset Management, part of KKR & Co LP, hold more
than $4 billion in debt, the financial daily said.
In March, the publisher hired restructuring advisers and
drew down a revolving credit facility of $430 million to ensure
that its businesses have the cash they need.
Cengage had warned that if it was unable to refinance or
extend its 2014 loan it may not have sufficient liquidity to
finance its operations.
Formerly known as Thomson Learning, Cengage was acquired by
Apax and Omers Capital Partners in 2007 in a $7.75 billion
leveraged buyout from Thomson Corp, which later combined with
Reuters Group Plc to form Thomson Reuters Corp.