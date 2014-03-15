LONDON, March 15 Investment bank Cenkos
Securities has tabled an approach for the AA, according to
Acromas Holdings, the owner of the British motoring organisation
and breakdown service.
Cenkos has lined up institutional investors including Aviva
, BlackRock, F&C Investments, JP Morgan Asset
Management and Threadneedle to take stakes in the AA through a
new stock market-listed company, Sky News earlier reported.
"We can confirm that we have received a number of
unsolicited proposals since the successful securitisation of the
AA including one from Cenkos," Paul Green, Acromas Holdings'
director of communications, said in a statement.
"While we take all such proposals seriously, no decision to
sell the AA has been taken."
Cenkos Securities was not immediately available for comment
on Saturday.
Acromas Holdings, a holding company whose backers include
private equity groups Charterhouse, CVC and
Permira, owns over-50s travel and insurance company
Saga as well as the AA.
It completed a 3 billion pound ($5 billion) refinancing last
year, paving the way for a break up of the group and a possible
listing of Saga.