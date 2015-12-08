Dec 8 Stock broker Cenkos Securities Plc
said that it was not being investigated by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
The Sunday Times reported that the company had recently
handed over a cache of documents to the SFO related to insurance
claims processor Watchstone Group Plc, formerly known
as Quindell, which is under investigation by the SFO. (thetim.es/1m7YcEz)
Shares in Cenkos, which fell 16 percent on Monday, partially
recovered and were up over 6 percent in early trading on
Tuesday.
Cenkos said the media report included "a number of material
inaccurate references" to the company.
The company has not been asked to provide, and nor has it
provided, any information to the SFO in relation to any
investigation, Cenkos said.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)