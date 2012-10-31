BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 31 Cenkos Securities PLC : * Disposal of remaining 10% shareholding in Cenkos Channel Islands Ltd. * Disposed of this remaining 10% holding in CCIL at a price of 116.95P per
share * Expects to book a loss on sale of £0.08 million on disposal of this 10% stake
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.