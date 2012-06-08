* Promotes four senior staff to executive director

* Follows changes of chief executive, chairman

LONDON, JUNE 8 - British stockbroker Cenkos Securities has made four of its senior staff executive directors in the latest of a series of changes to its board following the resignation of its chief executive at the end of last year.

Cenkos, which provides corporate finance advice to small- and medium-sized UK companies, said Mike Chilton, Paul Hodges, Joe Nally and Jeremy Warner Allen would all become executive directors following a review of the board's make-up.

Former Standard Chartered banker Chilton, who joined Cenkos in April last year from National Savings and Investments (NS&I), will be finance director, the company said in a statement.

Hodges, head of the Cenkos' Initial Public Offerings (IPO) team, and Joe Nally, head of the Natural Resources team, were both founding shareholders in the company in 2005. Hodges is the company's fourth largest shareholder, with an 8 percent stake.

Warner Allen, a former head of sales at Evolution Securities, joined Cenkos in 2006 ahead of its stock market listing and is head of its small companies team.

In March Cenkos, which has raised more than 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) in equity financing for its corporate clients since it was founded, reported its pretax profits for the year ending December had fallen 9 percent to 6 million pounds as the financial market downturn affected its broking and fund management business.

Simon Melling, chief executive of the company since 2009, stepped down in December, and was replaced by head of corporate broking Jim Durkin. At the time Cenkos said it expected to make further appointments to the board this year.

Non-executive Chairman Peter Sullivan stepped down in May and was replaced by former fund manager Gerry Aherne.

Shares in Cenkos, which closed at 56.75 pence on Thursday, were untraded by 0907 GMT on Friday.