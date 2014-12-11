BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
Dec 11 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said it plans to reduce capital spending by about 15 percent in 2015 as global oil prices plunge.
Cenovus Energy said capital investment would be between C$2.5 billion ($2.18 billion) and C$2.7 billion next year.
The company expects to spend C$3.0 billion to C$3.1 billion this year. ($1 = C$1.1470) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)