Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
TORONTO, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday that the company expects to cut some jobs as part of an effort to reduce costs by C$1 billion ($754 million).
Ferguson disclosed the plan in a briefing with reporters, saying the company would make the cuts as it assessed its operations to identify "redundancies" and "overlap" in the company.
($1 = 1.3261 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.