UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds but ends week lower as OPEC cuts disappoint
* Trade thin ahead of the long weekend break in U.S. and Britain
April 4 Cenovus Energy said on Tuesday it priced a $2.9 billion offering of senior notes to fund the acquisition of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips .
Last week, the company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion).
The notes offering is expected to close on or about April 7 Cenovus said in a statement. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 26 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta two notches to A+ from AA on Friday, citing high budget deficits and growing levels of debt as the province struggles with depressed global oil prices.