BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Cenovus Energy Inc will sell or spin off its wholly-owned oil and gas lands when it believes market value for the properties meet its expectations, Chief executive Brian Ferguson said on Wednesday.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss its first-quarter earnings, Ferguson also said Cenovus, Canada's No.2 independent oil producer, does not want a variable dividend and current commodity prices are sufficient to cover both 2015 capital spending and its dividend payout. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.