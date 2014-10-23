Oct 23 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's
No.2 independent oil producer, said its quarterly profit fell 4
percent, hurt by an unplanned outage at a refinery.
Net income fell to C$354 million, or 47 Canadian cents per
share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$370 million,
or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose
19 percent to C$372 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share.
Operating cash flow from refining fell 53 percent to C$64
million due to an unplanned coker outage in July at its Borger
Refinery, Texas and a planned turnaround at the Wood River
Refinery in Illinois.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)