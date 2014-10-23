(Recasts with details and comments throughout; updates shares)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 23 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on
Thursday it is mulling the future of its royalty-generating
freehold oil and gas properties in Western Canada after
competitor Encana Corp raised billions through the sale
of similar properties.
Cenovus, whose shares rose 6 percent after it reported its
third-quarter operating profit climbed by nearly a fifth, said
it is looking at strategic alternatives for the lands, which
currently produce about 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
It expects to announce its plans for the properties in the
next three months, Brian Ferguson, the company's chief
executive, said on a conference call.
"It is clear that there is more potential on these lands than
we are currently realizing," Ferguson said. "We are assessing
our options to maximize shareholder value and expect to announce
a decision next quarter on what our plans will be."
Encana, the country's largest natural-gas producer, raised
more than C$4 billion ($3.56 billion) through the sale of its
freehold lands. Before the sale it had charged third-party oil
and gas companies royalties to operate on the properties.
The popularity of Encana's offering has spurred other
producers, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, to
consider making similar moves.
OPERATING PROFIT RISE
Operating profit at Cenovus, which co-owns the Foster Creek
and Christina Lake oil sands projects in northern Alberta with
ConocoPhillips, rose 19 percent to C$372 million, or 49
Canadian cents a share.
The operating profit, which excludes most one-time items,
surpassed the average analyst estimate for the measure of 42
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The "beat stems from higher natural gas price realizations,
lower operating costs at Foster Creek and slightly higher
downstream cash flow," Arthur Grayfer, an analyst at CIBC World
Markets, said in a research note.
Cenovus said its total oil production rose 13 percent to
199,089 barrels per day (bpd), driven by a 23 percent jump in
oil sands production.
Cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund new
projects, rose 6 percent to C$985 million, or C$1.30 a share.
However cash flow from the two U.S refineries it co-owns with
Phillips 66 fell 53 percent due to an unplanned coker
outage at the Borger, Texas, refinery and to a scheduled
turnaround at the Wood River refinery in Illinois.
Net income fell to C$354 million, or 47 Canadian cents a
share, in the quarter, ended Sept. 30, from C$370 million, or 49
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Cenovus shares were up C$1.57 at C$27.84 at midday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing
by Joyjeet Das, Kirti Pandey and Peter Galloway)