Canada's Cenovus Energy posts profit in 2nd qtr

July 27 (Reuters) - Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a profit in the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil-sands assets.

Cenovus reported a net profit of C$2.64 billion ($2.1 billion), or C$2.37 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$267 million or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Production jumped 65 percent to 436,929 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Cenovus said. ($1 = 1.2445 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)