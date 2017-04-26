(Recasts with results of shareholder vote)
By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc
won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for
its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous
near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's
C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips
assets.
The deal, announced in March, effectively doubled the size
of the Canadian oil company, but wiped out about a fifth of its
market value, with some investors complaining that the price was
too high.
Even as Cenovus posted better-than-expected first-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, questions about the deal and Cenovus'
ability to execute it dogged a conference call about the results
and the shareholders meeting later that day.
A shareholder who wanted to be known only as Bernie told
management: "If you guys are so confident on the deal, why don't
shareholders have the opportunity to vote?"
Investors had been "left out in the cold," he said. "I very
much resent that."
Chairman Michael Grandin responded that the
"once-in-a-lifetime" deal required confidentiality for
negotiations that a shareholder vote would deny.
Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said the Deep Basin natural
gas asset bought from ConocoPhillips, which some investors said
was incompatible with Cenovus' oil business, was "absolutely
core" to the company and could be its "crown jewel."
Cenovus could reduce spending on Deep Basin to focus on oil
sands, and also sell part of that natural gas asset, he added.
Ferguson told media after the meeting that the roughly 87
percent vote tally reflected confidence in the deal, which is
expected to close in the second quarter.
Cenovus plans to fund the deal partly through divestitures,
mainly of its Suffield and Pelican Lake conventional oil and gas
assets.
The company will provide more details on those in the third
quarter, Ferguson said earlier on Wednesday.
Cenovus reported a C$211 million ($155.54 million) profit in
the quarter ended March 31, helped by lower operating costs and
higher production. Net profit was 25 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a loss of C$118 million, or 14 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Operating loss was 5 Canadian cents per share, compared with
analysts' average estimate of a loss of 8 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cenovus said operating costs for its oil sands fell 6
percent to C$8.97 per barrel, while total oil production rose
about 19 percent to 234,914 barrels per day.
($1 = 1.3566 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta and Muvija M in
Bengaluru; editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)