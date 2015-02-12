METALS-Copper heads down as inventory, demand outlook weigh
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on Thursday that it could cut another C$500 million ($400.6 million) from its 2015 capital spending budget if oil prices fall further.
The company has already twice slashed its 2015 capital spending budget to cope with oil prices that have fallen by more than half since June. While Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson said Cenovus was comfortable with its current spending target of C$1.8 billion to C$2 billion, there is room for additional cuts if prices continue to fall.
($1 = 1.2482 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.