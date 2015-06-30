(Adds executive comments, background on deal)
TORONTO, June 30 Cenovus Energy Inc,
Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell its portfolio of oil and gas
royalty properties to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for about
C$3.3 billion ($2.66 billion).
"We believe this agreement captures significant value for
Cenovus shareholders from our royalty and fee lands business,"
said Cenovus Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson. "This
transaction will realize value that isn't currently reflected in
our share price."
Calgary, Alberta-based Cenovus said the move will strengthen
its balance sheet and offer flexibility to invest in growth
projects.
As Reuters first reported this month, the decision to sell
the unit, Heritage Royalty Ltd, to Teachers' Natural Resources
Group (NRG) was made after exploring several options including
an initial public offering.
For NRG the deal marks its first large bet on the energy
sector. Teachers created NRG in 2013 to buy into real assets. In
March, NRG bought a working interest in Weyburn Unit, a
Saskatchewan-based oil asset, for C$153.4 million, marking its
first energy deal.
Teachers' said the latest deal offers diversification
benefits and a hedge against unexpected inflation.
Ziad Hindo, Teachers senior vice president, said the
agreement was in line with an investment shift to "more direct
and diversified energy sector holdings."
Heritage Royalty owns about 4.8 million acres of royalty
interest and mineral fee title lands in Alberta, Saskatchewan
and Manitoba.
Royalty lands are privately held oil and gas properties that
are not subject to the royalties that producers pay governments
for operating on publicly owned lands. Instead, producers pay a
mineral tax to governments and royalties to the owners of the
properties.
Cenovus said additional royalties have also been added to
the Heritage portfolio, including one on its Pelican Lake heavy
oil property in northern Alberta and its enhanced oil recovery
project in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.
The Cenovus move comes about a year after Encana Corp
spun out similar properties in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
, raising over C$4 billion.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that other parties
were interested in the Cenovus assets, including PrairieSky,
Freehold Royalties, Franco-Nevada, and the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).
TD Securities acted as Cenovus' financial adviser on the
deal, which is expected to close next month.
