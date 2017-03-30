(Adds ConocoPhillips comment)
By Nia Williams and Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Cenovus Energy
shares had their biggest one-day percentage fall ever
on Thursday as investors balked at the company's C$17.7 billion
($13.3 billion) cash and stock deal to buy oil sands and natural
gas assets from ConocoPhillips.
The acquisition announced on Wednesday, the fifth-biggest
Canadian energy deal on record, will more than double Cenovus
production to 588,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and make
it the third-biggest Canadian producer.
The company will become the sole owner of its flagship
Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands projects and is also
buying the majority of ConocoPhillips' western Canada Deep Basin
conventional gas assets.
The offer was unsolicited, according to ConocoPhillips
Canada spokesman Michelle McCullagh, who said her company had
planned to market some Canadian assets as part of a disposition
program but that this is a larger deal.
The transaction, to be financed through selling shares and
divestitures, is greater than Cenovus' C$12.8 billion ($9.6
billion) market capitalization, and ratings agency DBRS placed
the company under review with negative implications.
Cenovus shares closed down 13.8 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$15.05, while ConocoPhillips shares were up 8.8
percent.
"I'm extremely disappointed - not just the price paid on
this acquisition, but also the strategy," said Norman MacDonald,
portfolio manager on the Trimark Resources Fund with Invesco,
which holds Cenovus shares.
The company was created to focus on unconventional crude,
not hold gas assets such as Deep Basin, he said. "And up until
yesterday, they had a really good balance sheet."
Through the deal Cenovus becomes one of the most levered oil
companies, analysts at Raymond James said in a note.
ConocoPhillips is the latest international oil major to pull
back from northern Alberta's oil sands, which is among the most
costly plays in the world to develop.
Canadian players like Cenovus, Suncor Energy and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd are grabbing assets as
multinationals retreat, betting improvements in thermal
extraction technology will help them boost efficiency to compete
against U.S. shale plays.
"The Canadian companies do not have any other particularly
good options," said Doug Hollies, vice president of engineering
at consultancy Codeco Oilsands Engineering and a Cenovus
shareholder, who worked on the initial well design for Christina
Lake.
"They are confident, but I think they may be a little
overconfident and they are always going to be high cost
producers," he added.
($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and John Tilak;
Editing by Denny Thomas, Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)