Feb 15 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said its fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by substantial reserves and resources growth.

The company, known for its Canadian oil sands production and U.S. refining joint ventures with ConocoPhillips, earned C$266 million ($265.80 million), or 35 Canadian cents a share, up from C$78 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund operations, rose about 32 percent to C$851 million, or C$1.12 a share, from C$645 million, or 85 Canadian cents a share.