BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
Dec 12 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said it expected to spend 13 percent less in 2014, and forecast a 10 percent jump in oil production.
The company said it expects to invest between C$2.8 billion ($2.64 billion) and C$3.1 billion in 2014, 90 percent of which will be invested in its upstream oil assets.
Cenovus in July tightened its capital expenditure for 2013 by about C$100 million to between C$3.3 billion and C$3.5 billion.
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.