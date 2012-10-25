Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Oct 25 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, reported a 43 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit on higher production.
Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$432 million ($435.6 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, from C$303 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Net income fell to C$289 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$510 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.