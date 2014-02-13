Feb 13 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus
Energy Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter net loss,
helped by higher production at its Christina Lake oil sands
project in northern Alberta.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$58 million, or 8
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from
C$117 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, was
C$212 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, compared with a
loss of C$188 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Cenovus's production at Christina Lake rose 13 percent to
almost 114,000 net barrels per day in the fourth quarter.