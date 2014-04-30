UPDATE 2-HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
April 30 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
The company's profit jumped to C$247 million ($225.25 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$171 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, fell to C$378 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$391 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Cenovus's production at Christina Lake rose 48 percent to an average of 65,738 net barrels per day. ($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
BEIJING, April 25 Beijing will boost thermal coal supplies to ensure prices return to a "reasonable" level and raise inventories in preparation for higher summer demand, the government said on Tuesday amid concerns about deepening losses at the nation's utilities.