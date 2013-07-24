BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
July 24 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell over 54 percent.
The company, best known for its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands projects in northern Alberta, said net income in the quarter fell to C$179 million ($173.9 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, from C$396 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter of 2012.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.