July 24 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy
Inc's second-quarter operating profit missed analysts'
expectation by a wide margin as higher crude costs hurt refining
operations.
Strong prices for heavy crude from oil sands cut into
profits for the two U.S. refineries the company runs along with
Phillips 66, as Cenovus lost its low-cost advantage due
to the narrowing gap between the U.S. and Canadian benchmarks.
The benchmark Western Canada Select oil increased about 6
percent in the second quarter, from a year earlier.
However, Cenovus' upstream operations, which produces oil
and gas, benefited from higher prices for heavy crude from oil
sands. The company is best known for its Foster Creek and
Christina Lake oil sands projects in northern Alberta.
"The miss was primarily driven by downstream in addition to
higher operating costs and lower than expected oil production in
the quarter," Global Hunter Securities analyst Sameer Uplenchwar
said in a research note to clients.
Cenovus said production from its oil sands operations rose
16 percent to 93,797 barrels per day, while the company's total
output was 10 percent higher at 171,127 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Cenovus' operating cash flow from refining decreased 8
percent to C$871 million.
Cenovus' operating profit fell 10 percent to C$255 million,
or 34 Canadian cents per share. Analysts expected a profit of 48
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hedging gains dropped 83 percent to C$21 million and the
company reported a C$97 million foreign exchange loss, up from
C$14 million a year ago.
The company tightened its total capital expenditures
forecast to reflect the effect of higher costs to between C$3.3
billion and C$3.5 billion, from C$3.2 billion to C$3.6 billion.