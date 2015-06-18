(Adds details from sources, background on deal)
TORONTO/CALGARY, June 18 Cenovus Energy Inc
is in exclusive talks to sell Canadian oil and gas
royalty lands to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal
that could fetch C$2.5 billion to C$3 billion ($2.45 billion),
according to four sources familiar with the matter.
The sources, who asked not to be named as they have not been
cleared to discuss the matter publicly, said the discussions
between Calgary-based Cenovus and Ontario Teachers, one of
Canada's top pension fund managers and investors, are at an
advanced stage.
Royalty lands are privately held oil and gas properties
that are not subject to the royalties that producers pay to
governments on publicly owned lands. Instead of paying royalties
to governments, producers pay a mineral tax, while the royalties
go to the property owners.
Two industry sources said that Teachers may look to partner
with another player, given the size of the deal. In March, the
fund manager said it was actively scouting for energy assets as
it looks to trim positions in oil and gas derivatives and invest
instead directly in producing assets.
Cenovus and Teachers declined to comment.
Shares of Cenovus rose 4.4 percent to touch a six-week high
of C$21.57 following the news, and ended the day up 4 percent at
C$21.51.
Cenovus's move to sell its 2 million acres of royalty lands,
mainly in southern Alberta, has been closely followed by
investors and comes about a year after Encana Corp
raised over C$4 billion by spinning out similar properties in
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, which was one of the biggest
spinouts in Canadian corporate history.
Other parties that have shown interest in the Cenovus asset
include PrairieSky, Freehold Royalties Ltd and
Franco-Nevada Corp, as well as other pension funds such
as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the sources
said.
Franco-Nevada, Freehold and CPPIB declined to comment.
PrairieSky could not immediately be reached for comment.
If no deal is reached with Teachers, Cenovus could still
approach PrairieSky or weigh an initial public offering, one of
the sources said.
A second source said PrairieSky made a cash and share offer
that fell short. He added the asset was too big for Freehold to
acquire on its own.
Cenovus, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer,
has been evaluating options for the royalty lands. It said
earlier this year it had hired TD Securities to explore a sale
or initial public offering.
Most of the Cenovus properties date back to 19th-century
grants by the Canadian government to railway companies building
lines in Western Canada. They later proved rich in oil and gas.
In 2014, output from third-party producers on the Cenovus
lands was approximately 7,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
For investors, the royalty streams from the properties can
offer exposure to oil and gas production free from the costs of
finding and developing reserves, though payouts are contingent
on the price of oil and gas.
The returns on these assets are expected to be sluggish in
the near term, due to weak oil and gas prices, but they may fit
well within a pension fund's long-term strategy, one of the
sources said.
Teachers created a natural resource group in 2013 to buy
into real assets. In March, the natural resources group bought a
working interest in Weyburn Unit, a Saskatchewan-based oil
asset, for C$153.4 million, marking its first energy deal.
CPPIB has also expressed an interest in oil and gas assets.
The new investment focus on physical energy assets comes as
pension funds are more often running into bidding wars for the
infrastructure and real estate assets they have long coveted for
their steady cash flows. Competition for such assets has
intensified as sovereign wealth funds and long-life private
equity funds now also vie for them.
