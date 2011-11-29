Nov 29 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc said scientists have confirmed that the carbon dioxide used for oil recovery at its Weyburn unit in Saskatchewan is not linked to carbon dioxide concentrations in the soil at a nearby property.

Public outcry over the use of chemicals in oil and gas production have forced many North American companies to take steps that could assuage environmental concerns.

Cenovus cited third-party research findings to say that there was no presence of carbon dioxide at its Weyburn operation in either the soil or wetlands of the property.

The research also failed to detect any hydrocarbons in the surface water at the property, the oil producer said in a statement.

Cenovus, which operates the Weyburn unit on behalf of 23 other partners, made a commitment to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources to evaluate whether carbon dioxide in the soil at a nearby property were a result of its operations.

The company has been injecting carbon dioxide at Weyburn since 2000, making the oil thinner and causing it to swell, thereby making it easier for the oil to flow.

Weyburn, located in southeast Saskatchewan, is currently producing 27,000 barrels of oil per day.

Shares of the company were up at C$31.59 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)