Nov 29 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc
said scientists have confirmed that the carbon dioxide
used for oil recovery at its Weyburn unit in Saskatchewan is not
linked to carbon dioxide concentrations in the soil at a nearby
property.
Public outcry over the use of chemicals in oil and gas
production have forced many North American companies to take
steps that could assuage environmental concerns.
Cenovus cited third-party research findings to say that
there was no presence of carbon dioxide at its Weyburn operation
in either the soil or wetlands of the property.
The research also failed to detect any hydrocarbons in the
surface water at the property, the oil producer said in a
statement.
Cenovus, which operates the Weyburn unit on behalf of 23
other partners, made a commitment to the Saskatchewan Ministry
of Energy and Resources to evaluate whether carbon dioxide in
the soil at a nearby property were a result of its operations.
The company has been injecting carbon dioxide at Weyburn
since 2000, making the oil thinner and causing it to swell,
thereby making it easier for the oil to flow.
Weyburn, located in southeast Saskatchewan, is currently
producing 27,000 barrels of oil per day.
Shares of the company were up at C$31.59 on Tuesday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)