By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, May 22 Actress Ginger Rogers won an
Oscar, McDonald's opened its first restaurant, there were only
48 U.S. states, and the average annual salary was $1,299.
The year was 1940. Actor Al Pacino was an infant. James and
Mary were the most popular baby names and the 132 million people
living in the United States took part in a national census that
was released last month by the National Archives and Record
Administration (NARA) after a 72-year embargo required by law.
Unlike earlier censuses, which were released on microfilm,
the 1940 census data is available online.
Genealogists and historians say it contains a treasure trove
of information about people who survived the Great Depression
and provides a form of time travel for anyone looking for
information about lost relatives or friends.
To help them uncover the stories hidden in the data an army
of more than 100,000 online volunteers across the U.S. working
for the 1940 U.S. Census Community Project (1940census.com/dashboard/),
a collaborative effort between NARA, FamilySearch.org,
Archives.com, findmypast.com and ProQuest, is transcribing the
census information into a searchable index.
When they are done, hopefully by the end of the year,
anyone can search the 1940 census index online by name for free
to discover stories they didn't know existed.
For Donna Hawkins, a 64-year-old retired state worker,
grandmother and volunteer from New Oxford, Pa., being an indexer
and arbitrator on the project is her way of learning about her
ancestors.
"This is a way to give back because I wouldn't have found
members of my family if someone wasn't indexing," she said in an
interview.
So far nearly 42 percent of the entire index of 132 million
people is complete, including six states that are published, 10
more that are about to be published and eight others that are 50
percent or more complete.
In a record-breaking day 34,947 volunteers busily
transcribed the data. More than 3 million records were indexed
in a 24-hour period.
"The volunteers are indexing like crazy," said David
Rencher, the chief genealogist for FamilySearch and a
spokesperson for the project. "The way things are going I don't
think there is any way that we won't have this done by the end
of the year."
UNCOVERING UNKNOWN STORIES
Rencher described the census data as a great grab bag of
information about the millions of people who took part in it who
are still alive, and for everyone who can remember a relative
who was living in 1940.
"What really is a standout for me is watching the
migration," Rencher said. "You are coming out of the Depression
and it is just before World War Two and many people listed in
1940 will not survive to the 1950 census because they will be
killed in the war."
In 1940 along with questions about name, gender, age and
relationship to head of household, education and salary, which
Hawkins said "wasn't a heck of a lot," people were asked for the
first time where they were five years earlier in 1935.
Rencher believes the information could provide answers for
families who had lost contact with relatives who had fled Europe
at the onset of World War Two. It is a stepping stone for
uncovering the stories.
"That is when the magic happens," he said.
Hawkins agrees that the project holds enormous possibilities
for anyone searching for their ancestry.
Since the census data was released in April she has indexed
or arbitrated more than 10,000 names, and she isn't even doing
it full time. For accuracy each entry is indexed twice and any
inconsistencies are sent to an arbitrator.
"You start to see the movements," she said. "I think it is
important. I have more family. I don't know where they lived. I
have completely lost track of them. But I have to wait till it
(the indexing) is done and I might find some distant cousins I
didn't know I had."
Hawkins, an amateur genealogist who has traced one branch of
her family back six generations, has already discovered facts
about her family and revelations about how people lived seven
decades ago.
"There is so much information. I didn't know my father did
not have a job in 1940 and was looking for work. I am finding
out, on a personal level, things I didn't know. I didn't know
about their education. I didn't know where they worked, I didn't
know what they did. I think I am closer to my family," she said.
"It's addictive. I've told people it is better than Angry
Birds," she added, referring to the popular videogame.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Paul Casciato)