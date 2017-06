LONDON Oct 9 Centamin PLC : * Gold production for the quarter was 60,922 ounces, a 20% increase on the

corresponding quarter in 2011 * Quarterly throughput at the sukari process plant was 1,004kt, a 21% decrease

on Q2 2012 * Plant availability and productivity was impacted by a scheduled sag mill

reline in September and strike in July * Operation as a whole entered Q4 well placed to meet unchanged full year

production guidance of 250,000 ounces