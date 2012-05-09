* Q1 gold production at flagship Sukari rises 9 pct
* Q1 profit falls 4 pct to $54.3 mln
* Shares rise as much as 4.5 pct
May 9 Egypt-focused miner Centamin Plc
said quarterly production at its flagship Sukari gold mine rose
9 percent, sending its shares up as much as 4.5 percent.
Production at Sukari - the first large-scale modern gold
mine in Egypt - rose to 49,071 ounces for the first quarter from
45,204 ounces a year earlier.
Centamin backed its production forecast of 250,000 ounces of
gold for the year - 25 percent above last year's output. This
would come at a cash cost of $550 per ounce, the company said in
a statement.
"With our commitment to a continued capex and exploration
programme, the periods ahead will see sustained growth on many
fronts in both Egypt and Ethiopia," said Centamin Chairman Josef
El-Raghy.
The company's pretax profit fell to $54.3 million for the
quarter ended March 31 from $56.1 million a year ago, offsetting
gains from higher average price, which rose nearly 21 percent to
$1,694.
Centamin shares were up about 2 percent at 62.3 pence at
7.43 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a high of
63.75 pence earlier in the session.