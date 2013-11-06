LONDON Nov 6 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin
said core profit dropped by more than a third in the
third quarter, hit by a sharp drop in bullion prices, but said
it was well-placed to exceed a targeted increase in full-year
output.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came in just over $43 million for the three months to
September, slightly lower than some analysts had expected.
That profit was down 36 percent lower on the same period
last year, due to the fall in the price of gold, which hit a
near three-year low in June. The price at which Centamin sold
bullion in the quarter shrank by more than a fifth compared with
a year earlier.
But Centamin said its cash cost of production in the quarter
shrank to $693 per ounce, below last year's $724 and closing in
on 2013 guidance of $700 per ounce.
The company - which last month reported quarterly production
below the previous three months due to lower grades, but up on
last year - also confirmed it expected to exceed its 2013 output
guidance of 320,000 ounces at its sole-operating mine.
Sukari, the first large-scale modern gold mine in Egypt, is
about 700 km (435 miles) from Cairo and has emerged largely
unscathed from a wave of political turmoil which started in
July.
Most of Egypt has been under nighttime curfew since
mid-August, when security forces broke up sit-ins of supporters
of President Mohamed Mursi, deposed by the army on July 3
following mass protests against his rule.
Hundreds of people have died in clashes between security
forces and Mursi supporters.
"There has been no knock-on effect on the operation,"
Centamin's head of business development, Andy Davidson, said.
The company, which is in the processing of appealing a court
ruling against it in Egypt, reiterated it was on track to start
commissioning a new part of its mine in the fourth quarter.
The miner also said it would take a $11.9 million writedown
in relation to its investment in Nyota Minerals
, a developer exploring in Ethiopia. Centamin has been
selling down its shares, but still holds a 14.4 percent stake.
"We are still committed to Ethiopia. But we couldn't find a
way forward with Nyota, hence the writedown," Davidson said.
Centamin says it plans to continue to diversify through
acquisitions in the region and last month struck a joint venture
agreement with junior miner Alecto Minerals to pursue
other opportunities in Ethiopia.
Centamin shares were down 1.6 percent at 0810 GMT, trading
at just under 50 pence and underperforming a 1 percent rise in
the broader UK-listed mining sector.