* Says produced 58,965 ounces in Q4
* FY gold production 202,698 ounces, up 35 pct
* Shares rise 3.2 pct
LONDON, Jan 10 Gold producer Centamin
posted a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter output,
boosted by higher production rates at its flagship Sukari
project in Egypt, lifting its shares on Tuesday.
Egypt-focused Centamin was hit in the second quarter by
local restrictions on blasting, which, along with supply
disruptions in the first quarter, forced the company to reduce
its 2011 production guidance to 200,000-210,000 ounces.
The miner said it produced 58,965 ounces in the fourth
quarter of 2011, taking full-year gold production to 202,698
ounces, up 35 percent.
Analysts said the update was a positive catalyst for a stock
down over 40 percent in value from early August, when the miner
detailed its weak second quarter. The shares are currently
trading at 4.1 times EV/EBITDA, making it the cheapest UK gold
producer, according to Liberum Capital.
"Whilst sovereign risk fears are likely to dominate the
stock until Egypt's election outcome is known, Centamin's remote
location means it is operating uninterrupted and therefore a
relief rally in 2012 could offer the highest upside of all the
UK gold names," Liberum analysts said in a research note.
Sukari, the first modern gold mine in Egypt, is in the
Eastern Desert, some 25 km from the Red Sea coast.
At 0900 GMT, shares were up 3.2 percent at 83.4 pence,
outperforming a more than 2 percent rise in the sector.