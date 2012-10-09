LONDON Oct 9 Egypt focused-goldminer Centamin
said it was on course to meet its full-year output
guidance for 2012, shrugging off a 10 percent drop in production
in the third quarter compared to the previous period.
Centamin, whose Sukari operation in Egypt is the first
modern gold mine in the country, on Tuesday posted total
production of 60,922 ounces in the three months to Sept. 30,
falling compared to its second quarter performance after
scheduled maintenance and an illegal strike.
Output from the open pit rose 6 percent, in line with a
planned ramp up of that part of the mine, while the underground
operations produced 19 percent less gold as they were affected
by the strike and a temporary shortage of equipment.
"Although weak quarterly production was expected, the
pressure remains high on the fourth quarter," Canaccord analyst
Dmitry Kalachev said.
Shares in Centamin, due to post its third quarter financial
results on Nov. 14 which will likely be boosted by a rising gold
price which hit an 11-month high earlier in October, traded down
1 percent to 96.75 percent at 0741 GMT.