Aug 2 Egypt-focused miner Centamin Plc
said operations at its flagship Sukari gold mine resumed, about
a week after they were halted due to labour unrest.
Activities at Sukari, Centamin's only producing asset, were
suspended after workers downed their tools over a dispute about
pay increases.
The company was not immediately available for additional
comment, but said in a statement that the labour unrest was
"resolved to the company's satisfaction with the co-operation of
the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority and the Ministry of
Labour."
The company had to temporarily halt operations in March over
a similar issue.
Centamin said it would provide a further update on Aug. 14,
when it reports its second-quarter results.
Shares in the company were trading almost flat at 66.05
pence at 1234 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.