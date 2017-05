Jan 7 Centamin Plc forecast full-year production from its main Sukari gold mine in Egypt ahead of 2015, as it continues to ramp-up production in expanded areas of the mine.

The company said it expected 2016 production from Sukari to increase 7 percent to 470,000 ounces and all-in-sustaining costs at the operation to fall to $900 per ounce from $950 per ounce last year. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)