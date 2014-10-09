Oct 9 Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a
10.5 percent rise in third-quarter output as it mined
higher-grade ore at its Sukari mine in Egypt, and maintained it
full-year production forecast.
The company said the Sukari mine achieved nameplate capacity
of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) during the quarter, with
the potential for throughput rates to increase further during
subsequent quarters.
Total production rose to 93,624 ounces in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from 84,757 ounces a year earlier.
Centamin maintained its full-year production forecast of
420,000 ounces of gold.
