CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
March 23 Gold-miner Centamin Plc said its full-year core profit fell 29 percent as the average realised gold price fell.
The company, which operates the Sukari mine in Egypt, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $165.4 million from $234.2 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $472.6 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.