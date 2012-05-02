* Main Centaurus hedge fund said to close-investor
* Arnold will return cash to investors
* High-flying natgas fund clipped by falling prices, regs
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, May 2 Legendary natural gas trader
John Arnold is closing down his flagship Centaurus fund, sources
said o n W ednesday, ending an era in which the former Enron
wunderkind defined the high-risk, big-reward energy speculator.
After two years of struggling to maintain outsized returns
as gas prices sank to 10-year lows and trading regulations grew
tighter, Arnold told investors he would return their funds and
pursue "other interests," according to an investor in the fund
who had received the letter.
Natural gas prices tumbled after news of the fund's closure,
ending the day down nearly 5 percent.
Centaurus, famed for gaining more than 300 percent in 2006
by taking bets opposite to those held by failed rival Amaranth
Advisors, was the most successful energy hedge fund ever,
boasting a compound annual return of about 130 percent.
Formed in 2002 when Arnold was a 20-something whiz kid from
Enron, Centaurus grew to as much as $5 billion at its peak,
earning him a personal fortune estimated at $3 billion.
In recent years, Arnold's pledge to give away three-quarters
of his fortune drew more attention than his trading prowess.
At the fund's offices in Houston, a 65-story blue glass
skyscraper that is a landmark in the posh Galleria area, several
casually dressed employees entering the Centaurus suite declined
comment, saying only: "He's retiring." A person who answered the
phone there said no one was available to comment.
Arnold and his fund drew measured praise from some peers and
rivals who have watched his career -- often with awe -- over 17
years. But there was little surprise at his move.
Arnold had thrived on the extreme volatility of the natural
gas market, once the Wild West of commodities. But booming
output of shale gas in recent years has produced a glut of
natural gas in the United States, taming prices which have
plumbed their lowest levels in a decade.
"I think his style, and how the market was during his time
of trading, was really legendary. He just kept making returns
with that kind of volatility," said former Sempra star gas
trader Todd Esse, who now manages about $500 million at hedge
fund Sasco Energy Partners in Westport, Connecticut.
"Success never went to his head, that's for sure."
In 2006, Arnold formed NGS Energy, a natural gas storage
company. NGS sold one storage asset, Tres Palacios in Markham,
Texas, in 2010 to Inergy Midstream LP.
Arnold, a native Texan, graduated from Vanderbilt University
in Nashville, Tennessee. He started trading oil at Enron before
he moved to the natural gas desk, where he drew an $8 million
bonus, according to reports.
He used that money to start Centaurus.
The Centaurus Energy Master Fund is the biggest one that is
open to outside investors, the source said. Arnold had a total
of about $4 billion assets under management last year, although
the source estimated that the Master Fund held around $2
billion.
The fund suffered its first-ever annual loss in 2010, and
Arnold, who turned 37 last year, reduced its size because of
diminishing market volatility and tough new limits on commodity
speculators. He returned $1 billion of capital to investors last
summer. The fund gained less than 10 percent in 2011.
Natural gas futures extended earlier losses by about
5 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on news of the
fund's closure, halting a recent rebound in prices from a
10-year low hit two weeks ago.
Some traders said Arnold may need to unwind positions to
close out the fund. Other analysts said the losses were a
reflection of waning faith among traders that natural gas is
going to recover any time soon.
"When people see this big a speculator getting out of the
game, there is a possibility that, because fundamentals are weak
anyway, it does take confidence out of the market," said Phil
Flynn, analyst, PFGBest Research in Chicago.
ON THE HILL
Arnold is not the only commodity fund manager to bow out
after one of the industry's most difficult years. Pierre
Andurand and his partners said a month ago they would shut down
BlueGold Capital, an oil-oriented fund, after a 35 percent slump
in 2011. Billionaire George Soros said a year ago that he would
stop managing outside money, converting his fund to a family
office.
Like many hedge fund managers Arnold shunned the media, but
his youth and success drew widespread attention, and he was
called to testify before Congress in 2008 as soaring energy
prices prompted a political attack on speculators.
Traders said U.S. regulatory moves toward position limits on
speculation in commodity markets may have constrained a trader
like Arnold accustomed to placing big bets. Centaurus has been
hit with small fines in recent years for violating position
limits on NYMEX natural gas.
In recent years Arnold has focused more on philanthropy. In
2008, he and wife Laura founded the Laura and John Arnold
Foundation, which funds a variety of causes in areas including
criminal justice and education.
Arnold also was among those wealthy individuals who was part
of Warren Buffett's "The Giving Pledge," pledging to give away
75 percent of his wealth over his lifetime.