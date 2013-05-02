LONDON/HONG KONG May 2 Hedge fund firm
Centaurus Capital is returning all money to external investors
after disagreements with clients about where the best
money-making opportunities lie, a source familiar with the firm
said.
The partners of the London-based firm will continue to trade
using their own cash, the source added.
Centaurus recently sat down with investors and decided it
wanted to focus on general event-driven opportunities such as
bets on company takeovers rather than the risk arbitrage
strategies which many clients preferred.
Centaurus will also close its Asia office, three separate
sources familiar with the matter said. The decision will result
in the departures of its entire Asia team including fund manager
Kim Yu Ang.
Centaurus, which runs three funds, has lost assets in recent
years despite positive performance, and managed less than $500
million recently, the source said. It is not clear how much of
that was third-party investors' money.
The Centaurus Global Event Opportunities fund is up 4.2
percent year to date and was up nearly 11 percent in 2012, the
source said.