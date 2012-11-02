UPDATE 2-Maltese PM Muscat wins second term in snap election
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
Nov 2 Centene Corp : * Moody's affirms Centene (sr debt at ba2); outlook to negative; rates new
notes * Rpt-moody's affirms centene (sr debt at ba2); outlook to negative; rates new
notes
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, boosted by last month's Eurobond sale, the central bank said on Sunday.