EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Sees 2012 EPS $2.60-$2.80 vs est $2.61/shr
* Sees 2012 premium and service rev at $7.2-$7.6 bln vs est $7.19 bln
* Shares up 8 pct
Dec 16 Health insurer Centene Corp forecast 2012 earnings largely above market estimates citing higher premium and service revenue, sending its shares up 8 percent.
The company forecast fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.60-$2.80 a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.61 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, Centene, which reiterated its 2011 outlook, expects premium and service revenue of $7.2-$7.6 billion, while analyst were expecting $7.19 billion.
"The implied (revenue) growth of roughly 40 percent over FY2011 levels is driven by significant new contract activity, headlined by new contracts in Louisiana and Kentucky, and an expansion of Texas," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Michael Wiederhorn wrote in a note.
The healthcare reform is expected to shift about 16 million members to Medicaid, which would increase Centene's potential membership, Wiederhorn said.
Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene were up $2.89 at $38.52 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has