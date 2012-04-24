* Sees FY EPS $2.64-$2.84 vs est. $2.75
* Sees FY rev $7.70 bln-$8.10 bln vs est. $7.57 bln
* Q1 EPS $0.45 vs est. $0.48
* Q1 rev $1.7 bln vs est. $1.65 bln
April 24 Health insurer Centene Corp
posted a quarterly profit that fell short of analysts'
expectations as increased claims expenses outpaced the growth in
premium income.
The company's results contrasted those of competitors
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Amerigroup Corp,
which topped Wall Street estimates last week.
Centene's health benefits ratio, a measure of medical
expenses expressed as a percentage of premium revenue, rose to
88.2 percent in the quarter, from 84.9 percent a year ago.
Premium and service revenue rose 41 percent to $1.7 billion.
For the first quarter, net income from continuing operations
rose marginally to about $24 million, or 45 cents a share, from
$23.7 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 48
cents a share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
However, Centene, which provides Medicaid and
Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through
government-subsidized programs, raised its 2012 forecast to
$2.64 to $2.84 per share, up from the $2.60 to $2.80 per share
range it had forecast earlier.
Revenue is expected to come in between $7.70 billion
and$8.10 billion.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting earnings of $2.75 a
share on revenue of $7.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the St Louis, Missouri-based company, which has a
market capitalization of about $2.29 billion, closed at $44.86
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.