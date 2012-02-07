* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.57 vs est $0.55/shr

* Q4 premium and service rev up 29 pct at $1.46 bln

* Reiterates 2012 outlook

Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp posted better-than-expected operating earnings, helped by overall membership growth and new operations in Mississippi, Illinois and Kentucky.

For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $30.1 million, or 57 cents a share, from $25.5 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Premium and service revenue rose 29 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 55 cents a share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Centene, which provides Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, backed its 2012 outlook.

St Louis, Missouri-based Centene's shares closed at $45.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.