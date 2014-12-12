Dec 12 Health insurer Centene Corp
forecast better-than-expected sales and profit for 2015 as it
signs on more Medicaid members.
The company, which provides services to government-sponsored
healthcare programs, said it expects to earn $5.05 to $5.35 per
share next year.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.92 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also forecast premium and service revenue of $20.3
billion to $20.8 billion.
Premium and service revenue accounted for 95.6 pct of the
St. Louis, Missouri-based company's total revenue in the third
quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of about
$20 billion.
