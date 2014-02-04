Feb 4 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a
nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by new contract
wins and expansion of existing contracts.
Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $53.2 million,
or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $9.1 million,
or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding discontinued operations, the company earned 84
cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Premium and services revenue rose about 33 percent to $2.9
billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 83 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.