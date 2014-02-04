Feb 4 Health insurer Centene Corp
reported a nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by
new contract wins and expansion of existing contracts.
Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $53.2 million,
or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $9.1 million,
or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding discontinued operations, profit was 84 cents per
share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, ahead of analysts' estimates
of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Premium and services revenue rose about 31 percent to $2.86
billion as Centene won new contracts in Kansas, California and
New Hampshire, and expanded existing contracts in Mississippi,
Ohio and Florida.
The company, which has posted better-than-expected profit
every quarter in the last fiscal year, said it began serving
members enrolled in health insurance exchanges in nine states in
January.
Centene raised its full-year premium and service revenue
forecast due to the health insurer fee under the Affordable Care
Act and to account for the benefit from its acquisition of a
majority stake in home health services provider U.S. Medical
Management LLC.
The company now expects full-year premium and service
revenue of $13.8-$14.3 billion, compared with the $13.5-$14.0
billion it forecast in December.
Centene maintained its 2014 earnings forecast of $3.50-$3.80
per share.
The company's health benefits ratio, a measure of medical
expenses expressed as a percentage of premium revenue, fell to
88.1 percent in the quarter from 90.7 percent a year earlier,
partly due to increased premium rates in Texas.
Total revenue, which includes premium tax, rose to $2.93
billion from $2.27 billion.
Centene's shares closed at $59.11 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.