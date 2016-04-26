(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion, not to $7 billion from $5 billion)

April 26 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a near 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher enrollments in its Medicaid plans and the acquisition of rival Health Net.

Centene, which focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, posted a net loss of $17 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, due to acquisition-related expenses.

The company earned $63 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)