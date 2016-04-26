BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion, not to $7 billion from $5 billion)
April 26 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a near 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher enrollments in its Medicaid plans and the acquisition of rival Health Net.
Centene, which focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, posted a net loss of $17 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, due to acquisition-related expenses.
The company earned $63 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO