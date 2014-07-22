BRIEF-Tande's Q1 contract sales down 61.8 pct y/y at 675.2 mln yuan
* Says Q1 contract sales down 61.8 percent y/y at 675.2 million yuan ($98.07 million)
(Corrects headline to show profit rose)
July 22 Health insurer Centene Corp posted a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by a nearly 50 percent jump in premium and services revenue.
The company also bumped up the lower end of its full-year profit forecast to a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, from $3.60 to $3.90.
Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $48.9 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $39.5 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Delinquency rate 1.21 percent at March end versus 1.23 percent at February end