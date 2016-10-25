BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 56 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
Centene, which primarily focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings attributable rose to $145 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $93 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue nearly doubled to $10.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.