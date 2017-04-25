(Adds Q1 details, I/B/E/S estimates)
April 25 Centene Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health
insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
Centene, which primarily focuses on government-backed health
insurance plans, reported a net profit of $139 million, or 79
cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a loss of $16 million, or 13 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Centene earned $1.12 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $1.05, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene bought rival Health Net
for $6.30 billion last year.
Centene said it had 12.15 million members as of March. 31,
an increase of 5 percent from a year earlier.
The company's health benefits ratio, or the amount it spends
on medical claims compared with its income from premiums,
reduced to 87.6 percent in the quarter, from 88.7 percent.
Centene also raised its full-year 2017 adjusted profit
guidance to $4.50-$4.90 per share, from $4.40-$4.85.
The company's revenue jumped 69 percent to $11.72 billion,
above analysts' estimate of $11.42 billion.
(Reporting by Divya Grover and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)